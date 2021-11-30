Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,997,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,156.80.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,561.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,416.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,413.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.