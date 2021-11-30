Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,561.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,416.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3,413.28.
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,156.80.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
