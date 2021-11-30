Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,561.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,416.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3,413.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,156.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

