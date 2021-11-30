Amedeo Felisa Purchases 1,000 Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) insider Amedeo Felisa purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,452 ($18.97) per share, for a total transaction of £14,520 ($18,970.47).

Amedeo Felisa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Amedeo Felisa purchased 1,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,667 ($21.78) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670 ($21,779.46).

AML stock opened at GBX 1,506.50 ($19.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -5.37. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and a one year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,729.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,874.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

