American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKF. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $64.49.

