American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 2.7% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,708 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,565 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,822,000 after buying an additional 1,697,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,878,000 after buying an additional 1,418,202 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

