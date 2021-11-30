American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $921,000 Stock Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5,273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 80,664 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000.

ACES stock opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.52.

