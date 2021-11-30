American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in AT&T by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

