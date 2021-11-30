American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Trading Up 10%

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) shares were up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 207,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 632,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$1.70 price objective on shares of American Manganese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$152.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.11.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

