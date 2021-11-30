American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Tower by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Tower by 24.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after purchasing an additional 732,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $266.94 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.81 and a 200 day moving average of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

