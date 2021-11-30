Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

FOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 24,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $292,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and have sold 161,201 shares valued at $1,829,362. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $635,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 111,017 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $459,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,885,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

