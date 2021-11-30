Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBUY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 782.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBUY opened at $101.60 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $100.28 and a 1-year high of $141.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.74.

