Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.370-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.80 million-$164.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.22 million.Amplitude also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of AMPL opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.31. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $1,873,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dennis B. Phelps sold 23,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,622,939.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 354,426 shares of company stock worth $25,802,040 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

