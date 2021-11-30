ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Up 137.9% in November

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 137.9% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ALNPY stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ANA has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

ANA Company Profile

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

