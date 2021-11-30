Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.48.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.49. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

