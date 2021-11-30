Analysts Anticipate a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.11). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKA. Truist started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

AKA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.85. 240,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,479. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

