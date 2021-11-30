Analysts Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Align Technology reported sales of $834.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN stock traded down $23.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $610.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,236. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $655.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $649.38. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $471.31 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.