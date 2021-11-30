Analysts Anticipate Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on FHTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 350,978 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 661,735 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $12.38 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

