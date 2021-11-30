Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce sales of $320.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320.00 million and the highest is $321.30 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $233.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,935 shares of company stock valued at $23,354,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67,576 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after acquiring an additional 37,218 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPWR stock traded down $11.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $552.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,538. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $518.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.83. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

