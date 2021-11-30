Analysts Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report sales of $41.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.54 million and the highest is $42.00 million. Zynex posted sales of $25.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $131.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.48 million to $131.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $179.58 million, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $194.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.42 million. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%.

ZYXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ:ZYXI traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. 310,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Zynex by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.