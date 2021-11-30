Analysts Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.16). Avalara reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,557 shares of company stock valued at $13,733,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVLR traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $140.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,059. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day moving average is $162.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -119.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.