Analysts Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Announce $1.85 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NYSE BMY traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $53.62. 1,103,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,267,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

