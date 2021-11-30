Analysts Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $234.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will announce $234.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.17 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $196.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $901.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $898.71 million to $903.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $956.11 million, with estimates ranging from $942.20 million to $970.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIN shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.82. The company had a trading volume of 250,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,714. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $3,241,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.