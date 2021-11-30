Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,985. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $113.44 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.