Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,985. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $113.44 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

