Analysts Set ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target at $4,000.00

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ASOMY stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,308. ASOS has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

