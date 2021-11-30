Analysts Set Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

DBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,498.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Reid bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBTX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,248,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

