Analysts Set Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Target Price at $51.50

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

DWHHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating and set a $51.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Deutsche Wohnen stock remained flat at $$49.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.22. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

