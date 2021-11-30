Analysts Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Price Target at $230.67

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.00. 131,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.63.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

