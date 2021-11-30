Analysts Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price at $170.00

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $381,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $960,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,758. Match Group has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

