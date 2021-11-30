Analysts Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target at $11.13

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

