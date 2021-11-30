Analysts Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Target Price at $138.56

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,236 shares of company stock worth $8,530,265 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,388,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WESCO International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCC traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $140.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.69.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

