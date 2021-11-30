Analyzing Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) & SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aedifica and SL Green Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SL Green Realty $1.05 billion 4.39 $379.80 million $9.56 7.24

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica.

Profitability

This table compares Aedifica and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aedifica N/A N/A N/A SL Green Realty 75.99% 13.22% 5.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aedifica and SL Green Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aedifica 1 0 3 0 2.50 SL Green Realty 0 6 1 0 2.14

SL Green Realty has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.15%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Aedifica.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Aedifica on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments. The Real Estate segment consists of security, maintenance, utility costs, real estate taxes, and at certain properties ground rent expense. The Debt & Preferred Equity Investments segment includes cash flow from operations, cash on hand, and other forms of secured or unsecured financing. The company was founded by Stephen L. Green in June 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

