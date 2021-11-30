Analyzing Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Akouos shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Akouos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Akouos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.74% -40.06% Akouos N/A -26.06% -23.41%

Volatility & Risk

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akouos has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Akouos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Akouos 0 1 1 0 2.50

Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.27%. Akouos has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 185.90%. Given Akouos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akouos is more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Akouos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$42.69 million ($1.41) -7.48 Akouos N/A N/A -$48.60 million ($2.17) -3.63

Verrica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akouos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals beats Akouos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc., a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. The company is also developing AK-CLRN1 for the auditory manifestations of Usher syndrome 3A, or USH3A; and AK-antiVEGF for vestibular schwannoma. In addition, its precision genetic medicine platform addresses hearing loss related to genes needed for supporting cell function. Akouos, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

