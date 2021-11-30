Analyzing Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) & SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 2 0 3.00 SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

SkyWater Technology has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.28%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62% SkyWater Technology -21.91% -93.99% -14.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and SkyWater Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67 SkyWater Technology $140.44 million 5.20 -$20.62 million N/A N/A

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology.

Summary

Semiconductor Manufacturing International beats SkyWater Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

