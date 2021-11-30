Analyzing Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) and NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) and NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and NXT Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and NXT Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas N/A -24.80% -21.43% NXT Energy Solutions N/A -15.30% -13.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and NXT Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$7.00 million ($0.05) -5.32 NXT Energy Solutions $100,000.00 293.96 -$4.52 million ($0.04) -11.32

NXT Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas. NXT Energy Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zion Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NXT Energy Solutions beats Zion Oil & Gas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal. The company was founded on September 27, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

