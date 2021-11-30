Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Down 5.2%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.38. 7,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 815,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,433,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,575,000 after buying an additional 120,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after buying an additional 1,324,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

