Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 100,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $12,651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $12,511,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 9,135 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.72, for a total transaction of $3,286,042.20.

On Friday, September 3rd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $9,075,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.15, for a total transaction of $9,053,750.00.

ANET traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,908. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $134.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.