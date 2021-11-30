Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $490,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of SHY opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

