Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average is $98.21.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

