Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes $270,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,394,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.83. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $73.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.