Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZUU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $10.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANZUU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 59.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 355,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 132,223 shares in the last quarter.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

