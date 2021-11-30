ApeSwap Finance Price Hits $1.36 on Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $107.20 million and $2.19 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00095620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.93 or 0.08176354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,950.77 or 0.99819242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021994 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 79,080,586 coins and its circulating supply is 78,915,082 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.