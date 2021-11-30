Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Trading Down 8.3%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s stock price was down 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.16 and last traded at $42.21. Approximately 3,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 79,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

Several research firms have commented on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 727.27%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,801 shares of company stock worth $251,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,541,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,255,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,057,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

