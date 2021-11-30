Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Short Interest Update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the October 31st total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital alerts:

Shares of APSG stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 956,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,235. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.