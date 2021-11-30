AppCoins Market Capitalization Reaches $20.90 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for about $0.0855 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $20.90 million and $467,021.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,425,245 coins and its circulating supply is 244,425,244 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

