Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.75. Apple posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,411,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $165.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.52. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

