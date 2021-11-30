Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.5% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $165.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.