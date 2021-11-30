Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.20

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) announced a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:AQSG opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aquila Services Group has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.39 million and a P/E ratio of 73.40.
About Aquila Services Group
