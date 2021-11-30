Arcblock Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.97 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $19.09 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arcblock has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00044978 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00236338 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00088540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.