Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Arch Resources stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.87) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

