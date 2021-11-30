Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATSPT stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $625,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.